Previous
88 / 365
Man Down
Surfer meets sandbank.
He was fine. Stood up - tried to get going again, realised it wasn't deep enough anymore (I think!) and eventually walked off the bank and swam back to shore.
The Solent looked angrier today than I've seen it in a while but there were various flavours of surfers out there - mostly hydrofoils & windsurfers.
Not the technically best shot of the day but it makes me laugh everytime I see it, so here it is. ;)
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted at 52 project in 2023 & am trying another in 2024 just to keep my hand...
Album
2024
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
20th October 2024 4:11pm
Tags
mudeford
,
rx10
,
sony rx10
