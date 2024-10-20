Previous
Man Down by humphreyhippo
Man Down

Surfer meets sandbank.

He was fine. Stood up - tried to get going again, realised it wasn't deep enough anymore (I think!) and eventually walked off the bank and swam back to shore.

The Solent looked angrier today than I've seen it in a while but there were various flavours of surfers out there - mostly hydrofoils & windsurfers.

Not the technically best shot of the day but it makes me laugh everytime I see it, so here it is. ;)
