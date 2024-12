Temperature Blanket 2024 - End of Nov Update

First time I've picked this thing up in a while - it really is huge now!

After a very still & dark couple of weeks to start November, it's finally got back into the purples as it gets colder - though the storms are bringing weirdly gloomy but warm days every so often. I check last year's blanket & the last row of lemon was Christmas Day so I probably shouldn't be surprised.