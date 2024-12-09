Previous
Pony by the Pond by humphreyhippo
100 / 365

Pony by the Pond

Had the day off work so we went for a picnic lunch to Hatch Pond.
This was a silly snap taken out of the car window under a fence. I did get out of the car & take some "proper" shots but ended up quite liking the dreaminess of this one.
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted at 52 project in 2023 & am trying another in 2024 just to keep my hand...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Paula Fontanini ace
I quite like this one too! Beauitful capture!
December 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact