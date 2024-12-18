Previous
The Ice Skating Polar Bears Shirt by humphreyhippo
So the attempts at sewing clothes continue...
I wanted some cheap material to try out a new pattern and saw this amazing ice-skating polar bears fabric for a heady £1/m.
It's very thin and not really meant for this sort of thing but having a directional print pattern was remarkably educational! I got lots wrong - mostly when the pattern mattered I got it on the wrong (not visible) side - the pattern underneath the collar is perfectly-positioned on the print - doh! Same for the inside of the cuffs.

I sculpted some polar bear buttons on the iPad and the ever-game OH said 'I can print that' - and he did, in two colours to boot!

I am ridiculously proud of this even though it's actually a bit rubbish.
☠northy ace
Very cool! I envy your determination and sticktoitveness!
December 18th, 2024  
