The Ice Skating Polar Bears Shirt

So the attempts at sewing clothes continue...

I wanted some cheap material to try out a new pattern and saw this amazing ice-skating polar bears fabric for a heady £1/m.

It's very thin and not really meant for this sort of thing but having a directional print pattern was remarkably educational! I got lots wrong - mostly when the pattern mattered I got it on the wrong (not visible) side - the pattern underneath the collar is perfectly-positioned on the print - doh! Same for the inside of the cuffs.



I sculpted some polar bear buttons on the iPad and the ever-game OH said 'I can print that' - and he did, in two colours to boot!



I am ridiculously proud of this even though it's actually a bit rubbish.