The 2024 Temperature Blanket is done!I finished the last of the envelope border at the weekend and we finally have a sunny day to try take a photo.It's very big - 2.86m x 2m.I'm very happy with this one. The spider stitch gives a much more structured blanket compared to last year's version. According to Ravelry, I've used 8075 yards / 7.38km of yarn and it should weigh in at about 2.6kg.