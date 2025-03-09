The Handspun Hexagranny Cardigan

Well, I'm technically still deciding if I'm adding pockets & a magnetic snap fastener, but for the purposes of spinning, I'm calling this project done!



This is 100% handspun yarn, made on my EEW Nano & 6.1 electric spinning wheels.

According to Ravelry, I've spun around 2200m of 3-ply yarn (mostly merino) for this project. A lot of the yarn was home-dyed to boot.

It's so darn colourful!

I was going for oversized & snuggly. The arms are a bit long with the cuffs on my wrists, but are pretty on the money when I pull them down to use as pseudo-fingerless gloves. :)



It was very hard to photograph - not only because some of the colours are literally fluorescent, but it also turns into a sail the second you hang it up!