Previous
The Handspun Hexagranny Cardigan by humphreyhippo
15 / 365

The Handspun Hexagranny Cardigan

Well, I'm technically still deciding if I'm adding pockets & a magnetic snap fastener, but for the purposes of spinning, I'm calling this project done!

This is 100% handspun yarn, made on my EEW Nano & 6.1 electric spinning wheels.
According to Ravelry, I've spun around 2200m of 3-ply yarn (mostly merino) for this project. A lot of the yarn was home-dyed to boot.
It's so darn colourful!
I was going for oversized & snuggly. The arms are a bit long with the cuffs on my wrists, but are pretty on the money when I pull them down to use as pseudo-fingerless gloves. :)

It was very hard to photograph - not only because some of the colours are literally fluorescent, but it also turns into a sail the second you hang it up!
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted a 52 project in 2023 & 2024 & am trying another in 2025 just to keep...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact