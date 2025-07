Fastnet 2025

One of the Ultims passing the Needles at the start of the 100th Anniversary sailing of the Fastnet Race.

This is Actual Ultim 4 & as I type this on Sunday evening, it has gone around the rock and is 306nm from home. It's 3rd in Line Honours at the mo.



Hope everyone is keeping well!

First time out with the camera in an age. Not great seeing but it was fun watching the boats go out.