Wyled Blue Yonder

Haven't taken many pictures this year, but had to get out of the car & take a snap of this disaster area. This is a demasted trimaran which is generally a bit worse for wear after the recent storms. Not sure if this is where it washed up or if the Mudeford lifeboat/coast guard has towed it in.

By the looks of it, the poor thing had been abandoned for a while. All the instruments were already stripped.



Incredibly windy & very low light so not the best shot in the world, but it is thankfully an unusual sight around here.



Hope everyone is well!