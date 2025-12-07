Previous
Wyled Blue Yonder by humphreyhippo
Wyled Blue Yonder

Haven't taken many pictures this year, but had to get out of the car & take a snap of this disaster area. This is a demasted trimaran which is generally a bit worse for wear after the recent storms. Not sure if this is where it washed up or if the Mudeford lifeboat/coast guard has towed it in.
By the looks of it, the poor thing had been abandoned for a while. All the instruments were already stripped.

Incredibly windy & very low light so not the best shot in the world, but it is thankfully an unusual sight around here.

Hope everyone is well!
7th December 2025

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted a 52 project in 2023 & 2024 & am trying another in 2025 just to keep...
Photo Details

☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
An intriguing subject…. I can see coming back to it again and again…. Nice to see you drop by! How are you doing? What have you been up to this year?
December 7th, 2025  
