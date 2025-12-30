Previous
Last Day Moon by humphreyhippo
24 / 365

Last Day Moon

Cheating - This pic was actually taken on the 31st but I want to post a sunset shot in that slot.

This is a stacked image of 14 handheld shots taken at Stoney Cross in the New Forest. We'd stopped to take the last sunset of the year and this chap was looking fab in the opposite direction.
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Humphrey Hippo

