Sunset at Stoney Cross

Gorgeous sunset tonight in a fog-bound New Forest. One of those where all the shots look over-edited before you even start...

Anyway, hope everyone has had a good Xmas & here's to a great 2026.

31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Humphrey Hippo

Corinne C ace
Stunning
Happy New Year!
December 31st, 2025  
