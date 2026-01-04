Sign up
1 / 365
New Forest Robin
Not terribly exciting but at least I remembered to take the camera out with me!
We went out into the forest for a 'last day off work' picnic and this chap was flitting around the entire time.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted a 52 project in 2023 & 2024 & am trying another in 2025 just to keep...
3944
photos
76
followers
25
following
1
Tags
robin
,
new forest
,
rx10
,
sony rx10 iv
