New Forest Robin by humphreyhippo
1 / 365

New Forest Robin

Not terribly exciting but at least I remembered to take the camera out with me!

We went out into the forest for a 'last day off work' picnic and this chap was flitting around the entire time.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted a 52 project in 2023 & 2024 & am trying another in 2025 just to keep...
