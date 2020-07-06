Previous
Another Giant Butterfly In Duneland by hunterjuly
Another Giant Butterfly In Duneland

Butterfly or Moth
We are in the Indiana Dunes. It’s very wooded. Or still has cocoon? I do not know.
