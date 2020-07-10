Previous
Little Bob Cat. No tail by hunterjuly
16 / 365

Little Bob Cat. No tail

This kitten has no tail. It’s hard to get pictures of kittens, because they move around so much. I’ll get better ones later.
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
