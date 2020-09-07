Previous
Herman Lee Wilson Basketball 🏀 Courts.
Herman Lee Wilson Basketball 🏀 Courts.

You can see the water tower in the far left corner. This is a playground, park, and roller skate ramps off of US 12 in Michigan City, Indiana. Right behind Lighthouse Place Mall. This area is NW Indiana/SE Michigan.
I live in the Indiana Dunes. I enjoy looking at other people's pictures, rather than take my own.
