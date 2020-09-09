Previous
20200907_turkey vultures by hunterjuly
20200907_turkey vultures

yes, there are vultures in NW Indiana. We have turkey vultures and alligator turtles. We used to have an Alligator turtle 🐢 as a pet, he got to be a good 20 lbs. I couldn't get too close, they will fly away. They weigh about 20 lbs .
hunterjuly

