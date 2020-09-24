Previous
20200922_house.7st.2 by hunterjuly
92 / 365

20200922_house.7st.2

This is the house across the street from the previous house. I'm going to get the addresses and put them on here.
24th September 2020

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. I enjoy looking at other people's pictures, and taking my own. I love photo manipulation and graphic art.
