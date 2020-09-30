Previous
20200930_800.elston by hunterjuly
Elston St. West side of Michigan City, Indiana. This spot is only about a couple of blocks west of Lake Michigan
30th September 2020 30th Sep 20

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. I enjoy looking at other people's pictures, and taking my own. I love photo manipulation and graphic art.
