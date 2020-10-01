Previous
mir_20200930_st.marys by hunterjuly
99 / 365

mir_20200930_st.marys

Marquette Highschool and Saint Mary's Church. Angela House. I took this picture with an app, called a photo magnifier. I was just messing around with it......and Hey, pretty cool. There is a full moon, also.
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. I enjoy looking at other people's pictures, and taking my own. I love photo manipulation and graphic art.
