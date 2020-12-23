Sign up
183 / 365
Lumii_20201221_205228937
Merry Christmas 🎅 🎄 ❤!!
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
hunterjuly
@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. (The above videos (drone footage) show where I approximately live. I enjoy looking at other people's pictures, and...
Tags
#christmas
,
#girls
marlboromaam
ace
Such a sweet looking bunch of little ones!
December 22nd, 2020
