Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
185 / 365
20201222_sacred.heart
A picture I took last night of Sacred Heart Church. Here is a link if your interested. It was first built by Monseniore Michael Abraham around 1850. Its been converted into a Shelter.
/
https://www.joinmychurch.com/churches/Sacred-Heart-Mission-Michigan-City-Indiana-United-States/75319/
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
hunterjuly
@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. (The above videos (drone footage) show where I approximately live. I enjoy looking at other people's pictures,...
185
photos
11
followers
19
following
50% complete
View this month »
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A115U
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#indiana
,
#michigancity
,
#sacredheart
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful light!
December 24th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close