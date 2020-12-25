Previous
20201222_sacred.heart by hunterjuly
185 / 365

20201222_sacred.heart

A picture I took last night of Sacred Heart Church. Here is a link if your interested. It was first built by Monseniore Michael Abraham around 1850. Its been converted into a Shelter.

/ https://www.joinmychurch.com/churches/Sacred-Heart-Mission-Michigan-City-Indiana-United-States/75319/
hunterjuly

I live in the Indiana Dunes.
Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Beautiful light!
December 24th, 2020  
