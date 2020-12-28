Previous
Next
20201203_170315 by hunterjuly
188 / 365

20201203_170315

The lights on the side move in a circle and change. I took all these Christmas pictures and its over already.
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. (The above videos (drone footage) show where I approximately live. I...
51% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Lovely colors! An ACE membership is worth the little bit of money for a whole year and you get more albums where you can backload all your lovely Christmas shots. Give yourself a gift. =) Just a suggestion.
December 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise