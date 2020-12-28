Sign up
Previous
Next
188 / 365
20201203_170315
The lights on the side move in a circle and change. I took all these Christmas pictures and its over already.
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
1
0
hunterjuly
@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. (The above videos (drone footage) show where I approximately live. I...
188
photos
11
followers
19
following
51% complete
View this month »
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A115U
Taken
3rd December 2020 5:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#lights
,
#christmas
,
#michigancity
marlboromaam
ace
Lovely colors! An ACE membership is worth the little bit of money for a whole year and you get more albums where you can backload all your lovely Christmas shots. Give yourself a gift. =) Just a suggestion.
December 27th, 2020
