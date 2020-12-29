Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
189 / 365
20201228_franciscan.christmas
Franciscan Hospital in Michigan City Indiana
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
hunterjuly
@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. (The above videos (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and...
189
photos
11
followers
19
following
51% complete
View this month »
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A115U
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#christmastree
,
#franciscan
marlboromaam
ace
I love those blue tones! Lovely shot.
December 28th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close