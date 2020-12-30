Previous
20201222_827.elston.st by hunterjuly
20201222_827.elston.st

Haunted? This is actually my friend's old house. Its been abandoned for about 20 years.
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. (This is the closest to my house, the mall is 2 blocks away) ...
marlboromaam ace
Looks very mysterious!
December 30th, 2020  
