Welcome to Michigan by hunterjuly
202 / 365

Welcome to Michigan

The hood.
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. (This is the closest to my house, the mall is 2 blocks away) ...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Super cool editing, I am amazed. (I have so much to learn in editing and proving).
January 9th, 2021  
