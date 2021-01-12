Sign up
204 / 365
Karley
I was too lazy to take a picture so I did this. Karley and her dog.
12th January 2021
12th Jan 21
1
0
hunterjuly
@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. (This is the closest to my house, the mall is 2 blocks away) ...
Tags
#dog
,
#teenager
marlboromaam
ace
LOL! Great job!
January 12th, 2021
