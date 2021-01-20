Previous
Next
20210119_173525 by hunterjuly
212 / 365

20210119_173525

There were a lot of people at the Highschool today and tonight. Hopefully more students will return to school.
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. (This is the closest to my house, the mall is 2 blocks away) ...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Lovely glow on the street lights! Nice dusting of snow in the parking lot. Great night shot!
January 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise