Reesie and Whitey
My Granddaughter Reese took this picture. Its a selfie of her with my cat. I have to admit she's a better photographer than I am. She wanted to put this picture on here.
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
hunterjuly
@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. (This is the closest to my house, the mall is 2 blocks away) ...
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
Tags
#cat
,
#kid
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
LOL! That's too cute! I hope she sees it. Hello, Reese! You took a cute pic. =)
February 1st, 2021
