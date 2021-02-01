Previous
Reesie and Whitey by hunterjuly
Reesie and Whitey

My Granddaughter Reese took this picture. Its a selfie of her with my cat. I have to admit she's a better photographer than I am. She wanted to put this picture on here.
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
LOL! That's too cute! I hope she sees it. Hello, Reese! You took a cute pic. =)
February 1st, 2021  
