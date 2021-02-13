Previous
Stay Home by hunterjuly
236 / 365

Stay Home

The kitties decided to stay in today. They are all indoor/outdoor cats. Its very cold out today.
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. (This is the closest to my house, the mall is 2 blocks away) ...
64% complete

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Wow! You have a lot of kitties.
February 14th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
They found a cozy and warm place inside the home.
February 14th, 2021  
