New Orleans Louisiana by hunterjuly
256 / 365

New Orleans Louisiana

This is another picture my daughter took while on her vacation in Louisiana. I know I'm supposed to be taking the pictures, but who wants to look at dirty snow?
5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. (This is the closest to my house, the mall is 2 blocks away) ...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Lovely! Looks like the French Quarter too.
March 4th, 2021  
