256 / 365
New Orleans Louisiana
This is another picture my daughter took while on her vacation in Louisiana. I know I'm supposed to be taking the pictures, but who wants to look at dirty snow?
5th March 2021
5th Mar 21
hunterjuly
@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. (This is the closest to my house, the mall is 2 blocks away) ...
Tags
#neworleans
,
#louisiana
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Lovely! Looks like the French Quarter too.
March 4th, 2021
