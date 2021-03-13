Sign up
264 / 365
NeonPhotoEditor_20210312_125746136
The neighborhood kids wrote on this, too. So I put stickers on it and dust. It's gutted and abandoned. This used to be a beautiful house. Built in 1880. Most of these houses were built by people who worked on the railroad.
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
hunterjuly
@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. (This is the closest to my house, the mall is 2 blocks away) ...
Tags
#indiana
,
#michigancity
