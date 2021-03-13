Previous
NeonPhotoEditor_20210312_125746136 by hunterjuly
264 / 365

NeonPhotoEditor_20210312_125746136

The neighborhood kids wrote on this, too. So I put stickers on it and dust. It's gutted and abandoned. This used to be a beautiful house. Built in 1880. Most of these houses were built by people who worked on the railroad.
hunterjuly

