Previous
Next
IMG_20210313_171209075 by hunterjuly
265 / 365

IMG_20210313_171209075

My neighbor put this in his window. It's carved wood.
14th March 2021 14th Mar 21

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. (This is the closest to my house, the mall is 2 blocks away) ...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Oh wow! I love carved wood like this. It's beautiful!
March 14th, 2021  
hunterjuly
@marlboromaam , thank you! I'll be sure to tell him you said that.
March 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise