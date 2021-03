Elizabeth Silvas died March 25, 2021

This is a picture of a girl that was from my neighborhood, with her Grandson. When she was little she used to ask me if I would marry her Dad. ( He was a single Dad with 8 kids.) I didn't marry him. We just lost her older brother last May, now her. She was a grandma , but to me she will always be that beautiful little girl, asking me to be her Mom.