Previous
Next
Old houses in Michigan City by hunterjuly
280 / 365

Old houses in Michigan City

I made another collage of 🏘️ houses in Michigan City.
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. (This is the closest to my house, the mall is 2 blocks away) ...
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Such lovely old homes! Nice collage.
March 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise