350 / 365
IMG_20210607_161742_569
The Haskell & Barker Car Company occupied this area from 1855 to 1922. The freight car factory was run by John H. Barker, who lived in the Barker Mansion. ( This horrible mess was 2 blocks away from my house. Now it's the Lighthouse Mall.)
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
0
0
hunterjuly
@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes.
350
photos
14
followers
28
following
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
Album
365
Camera
S6501L
Taken
7th June 2021 4:17pm
Tags
#in
,
#barkercar
,
#michigamncity
