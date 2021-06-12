Previous
Reesie 🎓 graduated 2'nd grade at Notre Dame. Principals Honor Roll. by hunterjuly
354 / 365

Reesie 🎓 graduated 2'nd grade at Notre Dame. Principals Honor Roll.

12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

hunterjuly

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Congratulations to Reesie!
June 11th, 2021  
hunterjuly
@marlboromaam , Principals honor roll, BTW. Bragging Grandma....brag, brag, brag. And thank you sweetie ❤️
June 11th, 2021  
