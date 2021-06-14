Previous
Next
There is a house under here by hunterjuly
356 / 365

There is a house under here

West 7th Street in Michigan City Indiana
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. The videos below (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and cars) show where I approximately live. I did not...
97% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise