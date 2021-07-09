Previous
Next
IMG_20210706_161851_012 by hunterjuly
Photo 381

IMG_20210706_161851_012

House on the corner of 9th and Chicago St.
Michigan City, Indiana
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. The videos below (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and cars) show where I approximately live. I did not...
104% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Poor house. Needs lots of love!
July 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise