Photo 383
Arizona Ice Tea Photo Edit
I took a picture of these Arizona cans in my refrigerator ,cut them out and decorated them 🍓🍋🍒
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
hunterjuly
@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. The videos below (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and cars) show where I approximately live.
Tags
#tea
,
#arizona
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very nice!
July 9th, 2021
Lin
ace
Awesome
July 9th, 2021
