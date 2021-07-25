Previous
An interesting fact by hunterjuly
Photo 397

An interesting fact

I have been sick. So I'm posting this today🍯🐝
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

hunterjuly

I live in the Indiana Dunes. The videos below (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and cars) show where I approximately live. I did not...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very nice! I bake sweets with honey. Course, I haven't baked in a long time. LOL!
July 26th, 2021  
