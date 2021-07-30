Previous
Next
Reesie with the 2 sets of twins🦋🦋 by hunterjuly
Photo 402

Reesie with the 2 sets of twins🦋🦋

Still dizzy and light headed from last weeks seizures. So I am keeping a diary on here. This is helpful for me
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. The videos below (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and cars) show where I approximately live. I did not...
110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
What on earth? It's a cute edit. Hope you feel better soon!
July 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise