Photo 402
Reesie with the 2 sets of twins🦋🦋
Still dizzy and light headed from last weeks seizures. So I am keeping a diary on here. This is helpful for me
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
1
0
hunterjuly
@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. The videos below (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and cars) show where I approximately live. I did not...
6
1
365
Public
#photoshop
,
#twins
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
What on earth? It's a cute edit. Hope you feel better soon!
July 30th, 2021
