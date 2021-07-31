Previous
Next
Saint Anthony's Hospital 👿 Demolition by hunterjuly
Photo 403

Saint Anthony's Hospital 👿 Demolition

I cannot stand looking at this. It creeps me out so bad. It was hard to take this picture. I'm not getting any closer🗝
31st July 2021 31st Jul 21

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. The videos below (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and cars) show where I approximately live. I did not...
110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise