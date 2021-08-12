Previous
IMG_20210814_123711 by hunterjuly
IMG_20210814_123711

I took these pictures at my friend's house.
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. The videos below (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and cars) show where I approximately live. I did not...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
How sweet!
August 14th, 2021  
