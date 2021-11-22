Sign up
Photo 517
Marilyn Monroe Shower Curtain
Yes, my daughter, Vicky has a Marilyn Monroe shower curtains. She even has a tattoo of Marilyn Monroe on her arm and pictures of her all over her house. So I took a picture of it. I had to put stickers on it to cover up the toilet😂😂😂
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
1
0
hunterjuly
Mags
ace
Very glamorous!
November 21st, 2021
