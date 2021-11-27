Sign up
Photo 522
Wooded
Woods behind the new Michigan City hospital. Far south side. Ohio St. near Keifer Road. The light poles along the way, light up the path and road that leads to the Hospital.
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
0
0
hunterjuly
@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. The videos below (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and cars) show where I approximately live. I did not...
Views
2
2
365
S6501L
22nd November 2021 1:58pm
Tags
#woods
,
#indiana
