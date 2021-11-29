Previous
Next
Can you see me? by hunterjuly
Photo 524

Can you see me?

Another abandoned house, hidden by trees. Far west side. 7'th and Willard Ave.
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. The videos below (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and cars) show where I approximately live. I did not...
143% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise