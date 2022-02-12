Previous
Las Vegas Coffee Cup by hunterjuly
Photo 599

Las Vegas Coffee Cup

My daughter went to Las Vegas again. She brought me back this lovely coffee cup for my Birthday, Feb 8. She didn't have to go all the way to Las Vegas, Nevada to get me a 🎁 gift.
12th February 2022

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. The videos below (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and cars) show where I approximately live. I did not...
