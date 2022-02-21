Previous
Helping Hands by hunterjuly
Photo 606

Helping Hands

My neighbor is opening some kind of gift shop or something. I took some pictures and made a collage. The sign in the window says ' 'Helping Hands', so I texted it on here.
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

hunterjuly

