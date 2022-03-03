Previous
Next
Proud Old Lion by hunterjuly
Photo 617

Proud Old Lion

Michigan City
West Side near 6th Street
This is the older part of Michigan City.
3rd March 2022 3rd Mar 22

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. The videos below (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and cars) show where I approximately live. I did not...
169% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise