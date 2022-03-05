Previous
Michigan City Cooling Tower by hunterjuly
Michigan City Cooling Tower

On Lake Michigan.It is not nuclear. It cools off the electric station with water from Lake Michigan.
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

hunterjuly

