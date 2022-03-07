Previous
Next
Beautiful New Coat by hunterjuly
Photo 621

Beautiful New Coat

My daughter bought me this lovely burgundy coat. No reason. Because she's a good girl and loves her Mommy. It was really a nice $140 (retail) surprise. Hooded too.
7th March 2022 7th Mar 22

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. The videos below (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and cars) show where I approximately live. I did not...
170% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne ace
A nice present and a nice coat !
March 9th, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
Lovely coat, what a sweet daughter
March 9th, 2022  
Mags ace
What a nice gift!
March 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise